2 injured in Geylang e-bike accident

SINGAPORE: An e-bike rider and his pillion passenger were injured on Wednesday (Dec 20) after a collision with a van.



The accident happened at the junction of Geylang Road and Lorong 10 Geylang.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call at around 5.15pm and one ambulance was sent to the scene. The 54-year-old rider and 55-year-old pillion passengerwere conscious when they were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the the bike was moving across the road, from the left lane to the right lane, when the accident happened. Both the injured men sustained abrasions on their faces, palms and legs.

It is also understood that the van was travelling from Geylang to Kallang.

Investigations are underway.

It is illegal to ride personal mobility devices such as e-scooters on the road. On Tuesday, the Land Transport Authority said it seized more than 480 personal mobility devices so far this year from users who were found to be riding on the roads.

