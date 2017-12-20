2 injured in Geylang e-scooter accident

SINGAPORE: Two e-scooter riders were injured on Wednesday (Dec 20) after a collision with a van.



The accident happened at the junction of Geylang Road and Lorong 10 Geylang. Channel NewsAsia understands that the two riders were on the same e-scooter.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call at around 5.15pm and one ambulance was sent to the scene. Both riders were conscious when they were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Investigations are underway.

It is illegal to ride personal mobility devices such as e-scooters on the road. On Tuesday, the Land Transport Authority said it seized more than 480 personal mobility devices so far this year from users who were found to be riding on the roads.

