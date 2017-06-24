2 injured in Tuas factory fire

SINGAPORE: A fire has broken out on Saturday afternoon (Jun 24) at another factory in Tuas.

Channel NewsAsia understands that two people are injured from burns.

Video of the incident showed thick plumes of black smoke rising into the sky and multiple fire engines at the scene. Workers have reportedly been evacuated.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) about the incident.





I'm hearing that Evergreen Factory in Tuas is on fire. Workers are evacuated and fire hasn't been put out yet. — LeongWaiKitCNA (@LeongWaiKitCNA) June 24, 2017





This is the latest fire to break out at factory in the area. In February, it took firefighters four hours to put out a massive fire involving chemical waste and flammable materials at Eco Special Waste Management.

Earlier this month, two SCDF officers were taken to hospital after fighting a fire at the building of Greenway Environmental.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

