2 injured in Tuas factory fire

SINGAPORE: Two people have been injured in a fire which broke out at a factory in Tuas on Saturday afternoon (Jun 24).

Video of the incident showed thick plumes of black smoke rising into the sky and multiple fire engines at the scene. The fire started at around 4pm and workers have reportedly been evacuated.

Four water jets, one unmanned firefighting machine and one aerial firefighting platform were deployed to the scene, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a Facebook post.





SCDF said the fire involved contents in the factory at 28 Tuas Avenue 10, and that the blaze is now under control. It added that two people have been taken to Singapore General Hospital for burn injuries.

I'm hearing that Evergreen Factory in Tuas is on fire. Workers are evacuated and fire hasn't been put out yet. — LeongWaiKitCNA (@LeongWaiKitCNA) June 24, 2017





This is the latest fire to break out at factory in the area. In February, it took firefighters four hours to put out a massive fire involving chemical waste and flammable materials at Eco Special Waste Management.

Earlier this month, two SCDF officers were taken to hospital after fighting a fire at the building of Greenway Environmental.

TUAS FIRE: @SCDF conducting firefighting operations; eyewitnesses say the fire started around 4pm https://t.co/iE8v78y2Hy pic.twitter.com/IBjPavk0nX — Wendy Wong (@WendyWongCNA) June 24, 2017





This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

