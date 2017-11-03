2 killed in Mandai Road accident

SINGAPORE: Two men were killed in a traffic accident along Mandai Road on Friday (Nov 3) afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident along Mandai Road towards Yishun at around 4.40pm.

Two men in their 20s were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, SCDF added.



Photos and a video circulating online showed emergency offices at the scene, and slow-moving traffic along Mandai Road in the aftermath of the accident.





Channel NewsAsia has contacted the police for more information.



