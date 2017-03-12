2 Malaysian motorcyclists killed in BKE accident identified

SINGAPORE: Two Malaysian motorcyclists who were killed in an accident involving nine motorcycles and a van Saturday afternoon were identified as Loke Whay Nam and Lim Chun Hong, said Bernama news agency, citing sources.

Loke, 50, and Lim, 34, died on the spot in the crash on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).



Six other motorcyclists were injured. They are being treated for head and body injuries at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in Yishun.

One other Malaysian motorcyclist was unhurt, Bernama said.

It added that the remains of Loke and Lim were claimed by their families early Sunday morning from Singapore General Hospital after a post mortem.

The accident happened around 3.30pm Saturday along the BKE towards Woodlands after Seletar Expressway (SLE) exit.

The driver of the van was arrested and will be charged in court on Monday.