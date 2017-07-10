2 men arrested for illegal racing along Lim Chu Kang Road

SINGAPORE: Two men were arrested on Sunday (Jul 9) on suspicion of taking part in an illegal race along Lim Chu Kang Road, said the police in a news release on Monday.



The suspects, aged 38 and 39, were caught driving their BMWs at speeds of 177km/h and 179km/h respectively. The speed limit is 50km/h.

Google street view of Lim Chu Kang Road.

This happened at the stretch of Lim Chu Kang Road towards Jalan Bahar. They were stopped and arrested by traffic police officers.

Those convicted of the offence of taking part in an authorised speed trial face a jail term of up to six months and a fine of between S$1,000 and S$2,000. Repeat offenders could be jailed up to 12 months and fined between S$2,000 and S$3,000.

For dangerous driving, they face up a jail term of up to 12 months and a fine of up to S$3,000 if convicted. Repeat offenders could be jailed up to two years and fined up to S$5,000. Their vehicles may also be confiscated.

