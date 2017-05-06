2 men arrested for impersonating police in scam calls, 1 victim cheated of S$50,000

SINGAPORE: Two men, aged 22 and 32, were arrested on Friday (May 5) for allegedly impersonating police and scamming victims, one of whom lost S$50,000.

In a news release, the police said they received three separate reports on Wednesday from victims who had received calls from people claiming to be police officers, and were told that they were being investigated for money laundering offences.

In one case, a 27-year-old victim was given a link to a fake foreign law enforcement agency website, and instructed to key in her Internet banking details. She also revealed her one-time-password from her Internet banking dongle to the impersonator on the phone.



The victim later found that S$50,000 had been transferred to two unknown bank accounts.

The other two victims, aged 21 and 24, were also misled by the impersonators into believing that their bank accounts were used for money laundering. They were instructed to withdraw money deposited into their accounts and hand over the cash to one of the two suspects pretending to have been sent by the police.

The two suspects were identified after investigations by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which also found that the men were believed to be involved in at least another case in which the victim was cheated of about S$22,000.

If found guilty of the charge of dishonestly receiving stolen property, the suspects each face a jail term of up to five years and a fine.



In an advisory, the police warned members of the public to be wary of unsolicited calls, especially from unknown parties.

"Scammers may use Caller ID spoofing technology to mask the actual phone number and display a different number. Calls that appear to be from a local number may not actually be made from Singapore," said the police.

They added that the public should ignore such calls, refrain from revealing personal banking information, as well as ignore instructions to transfer money to unknown parties.