2 men arrested for unlawful possession of a stun gun

  • Posted 11 Jan 2017 18:11
  • Updated 11 Jan 2017 18:20
File photo of armed policemen in Singapore. (Photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman)

SINGAPORE: Two men have been arrested for illegally possessing a stun gun, said the police on Wednesday (Jan 11). 

The suspects, aged 21 and 24, were spotted behaving suspiciously at a carpark in Yishun on Tuesday, and were believed to be attempting to steal from a car.

Police said when officers approached them, the older man turned aggressive and tried to use a stun gun on them. Both suspects were arrested on the spot. They are believed to be involved in other criminal cases, police added.

The 24-year-old was charged in court on Wednesday, while the 21-year-old man will be charged on Thursday. 

Anyone found guilty of unlawful possession of weapons without a licence could face a jail term of up to three years and a maximum fine of S$5,000.

