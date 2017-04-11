2 men arrested in drug bust, 1kg heroin seized

SINGAPORE: Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested and almost 1kg of heroin was seized in an operation on Tuesday (Apr 11), said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

A 50-year-old Singaporean man was seen driving his car into a carpark in the vicinity of Teck Whye Lane at about 1.20am on Apr 11, CNB said in its press release, and a 37-year-old Malaysian man got into the car before alighting shortly.

Officers arrested the Malaysian suspect and recovered S$3,400 in cash, and also arrested the Singaporean man after he parked his car. Two bundles of heroin weighing almost 1kg were seized from his car, the press release said.

Investigations into the drug activities of the suspects are ongoing, CNB said. If found guilty of trafficking diamorphone, or pure heroin, of more than 15g, each man faces the death penalty.