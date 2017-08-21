2 men arrested over brawl at Balestier bak kut teh stall

SINGAPORE: Two men were arrested on Monday (Aug 21) for a brawl at a popular pork rib soup, or bak kut teh stall in Balestier, police said in a statement on Facebook.

The two men, aged 50 and 53, caused a scene at Balestier Bak Kut Teh (Kian Lian) at 365 Balestier Road in the early hours of Saturday.

The older man is also being investigated for a separate offence of committing a "rash act", police added.

A video posted on the restaurant's Facebook page on Saturday showed a man in a black t-shirt throwing cutlery on the ground. He also picked up a chair and hurled it against a rack before walking towards a steamer - commonly used to keep buns warm - and pushing it to the ground. He was also seen toppling a table.





In its account accompanying the video, the restaurant said the altercation took place when four men arrived at about 2.35am on Saturday. The men appeared to be drunk, it added.



A staff member gave them the menu and some utensils, and another staff member said she would be back to take their orders, when the men threw the chopsticks towards the counter. The men got into a taxi and left the area less than five minutes later, the restaurant said.

Balestier Bak Kut Teh (Kian Lian) added that the incident cost it at least S$5,000.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Anyone convicted of causing a public nuisance could be fined up to S$1,000. Those convicted of committing a rash act could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$2,500, or both.