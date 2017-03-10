2 men arrested while attempting to swim to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Two men were arrested on Thursday (Mar 9) while attempting to swim to Singapore, the police said.

The coast guard found the pair, aged 30 and 33, at around 1.10am swimming in the sea off the Woodlands waterfront and heading towards Singapore waters.

“Following the detection, both land and sea resources were deployed and both suspects were arrested swiftly,” the police said in a press release.

If convicted of overstaying or illegal entry, the men face up to six months in jail and at least three strokes of the cane. The penalties for illegal departure are a fine of up to S$2,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.