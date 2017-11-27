2 men cheated of about S$1,000 in 'iCloud scams'

SINGAPORE: The police have advised members of the public to beware of 'iCloud scams' after two men were cheated of RMB 5,200 (S$1,059).

The police received a report about the scams involving Apple's cloud storage service on Nov 20 this year, the police said in a news release on Monday (Nov 27).

The men were first added as friends by unknown women on online dating applications Tan Tan and Gmu.

They subsequently moved their conversations onto WeChat, where the men were asked to use their iPhones to log in to the women's iCloud accounts to help "shortlist some photographs", according to the police.

After the men logged in, their iPhones - which were now logged in to the women's iCloud accounts - were placed in "lost mode" and locked by the women.

"Lost mode" can be used to lock an iPhone if the user suspects it has been lost or stolen. This can be done remotely by going on the iCloud Find My iPhone website.

After they locked the men's phones, the women then demanded money from them in exchange for passwords to unlock the phones.

Several payments were made by the men via AliPay, but the phones remained locked.

The police warned members of the public to avoid such scams by not acceding to requests from strangers to log onto their iCloud accounts.

They also warned members of the public to be cautious when receiving "unsolicited requests" from strangers on social media, and not to make any payments if they suspect a scam but to report this to the police immediately.