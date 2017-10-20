2 men face 442 charges for sham employment businesses

SINGAPORE: Two Singaporean businessmen have been jointly charged for operating and using three sham companies to collect fees from more than 300 foreign jobseekers when there were no jobs, the Singapore Police Force and Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Friday (Oct 20).

Terry Tan-Soo I-Hse, 39, and Clarence Lim Jun Yao, 30, were charged on Friday and face a combined 442 counts under the Companies Act, Employment of Foreign Manpower Act and Employment Agencies Act, according to the joint press release.

Mr Tan-Soo was the director of an employment agency Asia Recruit, while Mr Lim was the director of Asiajobmart and UUBR International. Asia Recruit is now known as Asiajobmart while UUBR is now known as Connectsia.

Investigations revealed that Mr Tan-Soo and Mr Lim submitted 449 work pass applications to MOM, of which 445 applications were rejected, the release said.

MOM has imposed a ban on Mr Lim, Asiajobmart and UUBR from employing any new foreign workers and from renewing any work passes. Asia Recruit’s employment agency licence has also been suspended.

If convicted for fraudulent trading under the Companies Act, Mr Tan-Soo and Mr Lim may be jailed for up to seven years, fined up to S$15,000, or both, per charge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If convicted for false declaration offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, the duo may be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$20,000, or both, per charge.

If convicted for a breach of licensing conditions under the Employment Agencies Act, they may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $5,000, or both, per charge. In addition, their employment agency licence will be revoked.

The MOM said in the press release that jobseekers should not pay fees to their employment agencies until they are successfully matched with an employer. Employment agencies are also reminded to only collect fees from clients after they have successfully placed job seekers with employers.

