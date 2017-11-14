2 men jailed for drunken brawl, fracturing victim’s eye socket

SINGAPORE: When they were told the bar had closed and they would not be able enter, two men, already drunk, punched the bar owner repeatedly, fracturing his eye socket.

For the assault, Raymond Chiang Zhi Hao, 30, was sentenced to 13 weeks' jail on Tuesday (Nov 14). Kenneth Yang Kelun, 33, was given a 12-week jail term.



The incident happened in March this year, at Z Bar and Bistro at Prinsep Street.

Chiang managed a bar next door and Yang was his employee. After the two men were turned away at about 5am, Chiang, wielding a metal stand, hit Z Bar and Bistro's glass door and urinated at its entrance.

Chiang was handed a glass of beer in an effort to appease him, but he insisted on going back up to the bar, which is on the second floor of a shop house.

The bar’s manager Marcus Lew Mui Soon, 43, tried to diffuse the situation, but Chiang slapped him and pushed his head against a wall.

Chiang challenged Mr Lew to hit him back. Yang, meanwhile, joined in, raining punches on the man. Mr Lew ran back into the bar and hid behind the counter, but the men found him and continued to punch him repeatedly in his face.

Employees eventually pulled the men apart. Chiang and Yang fled the scene before police arrived.

Mr Lew was taken to the hospital with bruising around his left eye, right cheek, forearms and head. A CT scan showed that his left eye socket had been fractured.

The court heard that there was bad blood between the two parties before the assault. Chiang, who managed Life of Liqour, had previously burned items next to Mr Lew’s bar, causing ashes to fly in.

When Chiang did this on another occasion, ignoring requests to stop, Mr Lew called the police, the prosecutor said.

For causing hurt with common intention, the men could have been jailed for up to two years and fined up to S$5,000.