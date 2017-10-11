2-Michelin-starred Restaurant Andre to close on Feb 14

SINGAPORE: Two-Michelin-starred Restaurant Andre will close its doors permanently on Feb 14 next year.

In a statement on Tuesday (Oct 10), chef Andre Chiang – the man behind the fine-dining outfit in Tanjong Pagar – said the move comes after a decision to re-prioritise his professional life.

He has requested to return his Michelin stars, and to be excluded from the 2018 edition of the Michelin Guide Singapore.

“I’m a perfectionist and for the past 30 years of my career, I’ve been looking for that unrealistic ‘moment of perfection’: Three Michelin stars, World’s Top 50 restaurant … Until now I realised, at this moment - it is perfect as it is,” Mr Chiang said in a statement on the restaurant’s website.

“I want to go back to where I started, I want to go back to cooking, have a balanced life and cook happily."

Mr Chiang, who was born in Taiwan and started cooking at 13, signalled that he will likely move back to Taipei to focus on educating and developing young chefs, and cook at his restaurant RAW.

He has also requested that RAW not be included in any future Michelin Guides for Taiwan.

“You might ask, why now?,” Mr Chiang said in his statement. “Because this is the best moment of my life. I walked into the restaurant, into the kitchen, I see everyone, everything in order, polished, flawless.



"I have never seen any restaurant like this. Every one of them is everything I hoped for. This is the perfect team that I will not see anywhere else again, and we have achieved everything we want to achieve.”

A dish from Singapore's Restaurant Andre. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

"I HAVE NO REGRETS"

Mr Chiang started his culinary journey at Le Jardin de Sens in Montpellier, France, training under Jacques and Laurent Pourcel. Nine years later, he became head chef of the three-starred Michelin restaurant.

Mr Chiang has also worked under France’s most respected chefs such as Pascal Barbot, Pierre Gagnaire, Joël Robuchon and Michel Troisgros.

“Although Restaurant Andre’s legacy will soon become a fond memory to the world’s gourmets, I have no regrets, as we have achieved all that we have wanted to for Singapore and for Asia. Now, it is time for me to go home,” Mr Chiang said.

Restaurant Andre, which opened in October 2010, offers only 30 seats every day.

The restaurant focuses on serving “spontaneous culinary art” inspired by Southern French nouvelle cuisine.