2 more cats found dead in Yishun

SINGAPORE: Two new cases of grisly cat deaths have emerged in Yishun on Thursday (Feb 9) - one involving a cat whose throat was slit and the other had its stomach cut open.



According to the Facebook page of Yishun 326 Tabby cat - a group of volunteers who rescue and treat community cats - the cat with the slit throat was found on a road divider near Yishun MRT. This is the second time that a dead cat was found in the same location, said the group.

Hours later, it posted a photo of another cat found behind Khoo Teck Puat Hospital with its stomach slit open, adding that AVA caregivers were on the scene.





“We plead all to keep a lookout for suspicious persons in the neighbourhood,” the animal rescue group wrote.

Yishun has seen a spate of cat abuse cases, which prompted Member of Parliament Louis Ng to beef up a grassroots response team to gather evidence and conduct patrols in the neighbourhood.

Last June, 41-year-old Lee Wai Leong became the first person to be convicted and sentenced under enhanced animal cruelty laws for throwing a cat 13 storeys to its death. Lee, who suffers from moderate intellectual disability, was sentenced to 18 months’ probation.