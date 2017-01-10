2 more radicalised maids in Singapore sent home: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: In the last three weeks, two more foreign domestic workers have been sent back to their home countries after they were found to have been radicalised through the Internet.



Over the past two years, a total of seven foreign domestic workers were repatriated after they were found to have been radicalised, Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam revealed on Monday (Jan 9) in a written reply to a Parliamentary question asking for an update on the issue.

As of Dec 19, five foreign domestic helpers working in Singapore had been investigated for suspected radicalism.

Providing the updated figures on Monday, Mr Shanmugam said the foreign domestic workers did not plan to carry out acts of violence in Singapore at the time they were investigated.

"However, their interactions with others showed that they had bought into radical ideologies and were on a dangerous path. Their presence in Singapore posed a security concern," he said.

Mr Shanmugam added that Singapore's security agencies will continue to monitor the situation, and will investigate both foreign and local individuals in Singapore who are suspected of being radicalised.

"As part of the global counter-terrorism effort, our agencies actively share intelligence with foreign security partners to tackle this transnational threat," he said, adding that members of the public should alert the authorities if they notice signs that someone is being influenced by radical ideology.

Foreign domestic workers make up about 17 per cent of Singapore's foreign workforce, or 237,100 out of 1.4 million workers, according to Ministry of Manpower statistics in June.



In December last year, it was revealed that an Indonesian woman who was allegedly planning to carry out a suicide attack on the presidential palace in Jakarta had worked in Singapore as a nanny.