2 multi-vehicle collisions on PIE within minutes; 3 injured

SINGAPORE: Three people were injured in two separate multi-vehicle collisions on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) near Eunos on Tuesday evening (Dec 20).

Channel NewsAsia understands the two collisions took place within minutes.

The accidents involved four taxis and four cars in all.

Police said they were alerted to the incidents along PIE in the direction of Changi Airport at about 8.40pm.

The first accident involved three taxis and two cars. Two adults were taken to Changi General Hospital, said police.

Two cars and a cab were involved in the second accident. A seven-year-old girl was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force added that none of the casualties were trapped in the vehicles involved in the collisions.

Police investigations are ongoing.