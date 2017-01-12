2 new High Court judges appointed

SINGAPORE: Judicial Commissioners See Kee Oon and Chua Lee Ming have been appointed High Court judges, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release on Thursday (Jan 12).

Their appointments, which were made by President Tony Tan Keng Yam on the advice of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, will take effect on Jan 31. Both judges will be sworn in on Feb 1.

With the appointments, the Supreme Court will have a total of 16 Judges (including four Judges of Appeal and the Chief Justice), nine Judicial Commissioners, five Senior Judges and 12 International Judges.

Judge See was appointed Chief District Judge of the then-Subordinate Courts in October 2013, following more than 20 years of judicial experience. He still holds the appointment, now known as Presiding Judge of the State Courts.

In April 2014, he was appointed Judicial Commissioner. During his tenure, he continued to manage the State Courts while also taking on adjudication work, including presiding over the City Harvest Church trial.

He is also deputy president of the Industrial Arbitration Court and a member of the Rules of Court Committee. In addition, Judge See is a board member of the Singapore Judicial College and the Singapore Mediation Centre and a member of the Sentencing Council.

Judge Chua joined the legal service in 1984, starting as a deputy registrar, magistrate and coroner of the then-Subordinate Courts. He served in the Supreme Court Registry for three years before becoming a deputy public prosecutor.

He became a partner of law firm Lee & Lee in 1991 and left to join GIC in 1998 where he rose to the position of general counsel before joining the Bench.

He is also a member of the Civil Justice Commission, Civil Justice Steering Committee, the Singapore Management University School of Law advisory board as well as the Lawnet Management Committee of the Singapore Academy of Law.