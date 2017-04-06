2 new members to the Council of Presidential Advisers appointed

SINGAPORE: Two new members were appointed to the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA) with effect from Apr 1, said the President's Office on Thursday (Apr 6).

Mr Lim Chee Onn was appointed by the President acting in his discretion while Mr Stephen Lee Ching Yen was appointed by the President on the advice of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Both had served as alternate members of the CPA since January 2008, according to the press release.

In addition, Mr Chua Thian Poh and Mr Bahren Shaari were appointed as alternate members to the CPA, the President's Office said.

Mr Lim, Mr Lee and Mr Chua were sworn in at the Istana on Apr 6, while Mr Bahren will be sworn in on Apr 13, it added.

The CPA, which comprises six members and two alternate members, advises the President in the exercise of his custodial and discretionary powers.



It is obligatory for the President to consult the CPA before he vetoes the budgets of the Government and key Government-linked bodies as well as the appointments of key personnel in the public service and the key Government-linked bodies.

The present chairman of the CPA is Mr J Y Pillay. The other members are Mr S Dhanabalan, Mr Po'ad Bin Shaik Abu Bakar Mattar, Mr Goh Joon Seng, Mr Bobby Chin Yoke Choong and Mr Lee Tzu Yang.