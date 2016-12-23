2 new platforms to open at Choa Chu Kang LRT station

SINGAPORE: Two new platforms will open at Choa Chu Kang Light Rail Transit (LRT) station next Tuesday (Dec 27) to help ease congestion at the existing platform, the Land Transport Authority said on Friday.

The new platforms will allow for designated areas for boarding and alighting. Commuters arriving at the station will alight at the new platforms before doors facing the existing platform open for boarding passengers.

Built at a cost of S$12 million, the platforms are part of improvement works first announced in 2012 and completed on Oct 31 this year.

New fare gates were also installed at the LRT station, as well as the connecting MRT station. A transfer staircase from the LRT to the MRT station platform has also been widened to ease congestion.

This will help improve the commuting experience and allow people to more easily reach the nearby bus interchange and mall, LTA said.