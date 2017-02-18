2 new programmes launched to support child cancer patients

SINGAPORE: Two new programmes to support child cancer patients during their treatment and beyond were launched on Saturday (Feb 18), as part of the Children's Cancer Foundation's (CCF) 25th anniversary celebration.

The first programme is aimed at paediatric cancer and haematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients during their therapy period. Beyond that, it seeks to equip them with the resources and knowledge to lead healthy and independent lives, said Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor who was at the event.

She said under the second programme, there will be neuro-psychosocial support such as screening for cognitive difficulties, dietetics and nutritional care to help the children achieve normal growth and weight gain, as well as rehabilitation.

The programmes are a joint venture between the Children's Cancer Foundation and KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH). In 2015, 140 children were diagnosed with cancer - among them, many were aged below five, said Dr Khor.

She lauded the efforts of the foundation in providing "the best possible care for children with cancer" by working with the various stakeholders in the hospital, community and in a home setting.

Dr Khor noted that over the past few decades, childhood cancer survival rates in Singapore have improved. Currently, the chemotherapy regimen here produces a five-year overall survival rate of 92 per cent, which is comparable to that of St Jude Children's Research Hospital, the top paediatric cancer hospital in the world.



As for the most common type of leukaemia, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, the five-year survival rate has climbed from 40 per cent in the 1980s to 80 per cent in the 2000s, said Dr Khor.

To mark its milestone, the Children's Cancer Foundation also launched a roving exhibition, themed Together We Are Stronger, featuring the stories of 25 childhood cancer survivors, as well as artworks by 25 stakeholders of the foundation.