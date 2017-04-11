2 new Zika cases confirmed at Poh Huat Terrace, Terrasse Lane

SINGAPORE: Two cases of locally transmitted Zika virus infection have been confirmed at the Poh Huat Terrace and Terrasse Lane area near Hougang, said the National Environment Agency on Tuesday (Apr 11).

Both cases are residents in the area, it added.

NEA said it was notified of the cluster on Tuesday and has started operations to kill mosquitoes in the area. It urged residents to let NEA officers carry out inspections and indoor spraying of their homes.



The latest cluster is not far from the two other Zika clusters reported in Singapore this year. The first cluster, at Simon Place, was closed on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after cases there were confirmed. NEA said the area will be kept under surveillance.

The agency is also continuing with operations to control the mosquito population in the Flower Road and Hendry Close area, where two cases were confirmed last Thursday.

It added that even before the latest cluster was notified, "NEA has been conducting preventive inspections in the vicinity to detect and destroy any potential mosquito breeding habitats."

Members of the public are advised to seek medical attention if they are unwell, especially with symptoms such as fever and rash, said NEA.