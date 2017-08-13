2 NSFs lauded for helping injured motorcyclist at Mandai Road

SINGAPORE: Two full-time national servicemen were commended by the Singapore Army on Sunday (Aug 13) for "contributing beyond (their) call of duty" after they provided aid to a motorcyclist injured in an accident.



Second Lieutenant Tan Hae San, an instructor from the Artillery Institute, and Lance Corporal Chung Jing Kai, a combat medic from Khatib Medical Centre, were on their way back to Khatib Camp after an exercise when they noticed that an accident had occurred along Mandai Road.

Facebook user Mohamed Klazick, who said he witnessed the good deed at 11.20pm on Saturday, wrote on his page that the "two soldiers tried their very best ... to keep the injured rider safe with the best of their knowledge and came out of their line of duty to render assistance (sic)".

Mr Mohamed described the duo as "heroes" who not only sought to protect "during the time of war", but also stopped their military vehicle and provided "frontline" aid during incidents such as this.

They deserved to be recognised by the Singapore Armed Forces, Mr Mohamed added.

Advertisement

Advertisement





On its Facebook page, the Singapore Army praised the men's "civic-minded act", noting that they had rendered aid to the injured motorcyclist before paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force arrived.



"(We) would like to wish the injured motorcyclist a speedy recovery and commend our servicemen for being ready to step forward when required," it added.

Praise also poured in from Facebook users in the comments section of the army's post, which had garnered more than a thousand likes by Sunday evening.