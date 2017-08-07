2 out of 3 missing siblings found, 14-year-old still missing

SINGAPORE: The police on Monday (Aug 7) appealed for information on the whereabouts of three siblings, aged 9 to 14, who have been missing since Saturday.

In a news release, the police said 9-year-old Mohammad Syahrul Ezlan Roslan, 13-year-old Nabila Natasya Roslan and 14-year-old Md Tajuddin Roslan were last seen at Block 121 Bukit Merah Lane 1 at noon.

Md Tajuddin was last seen wearing black jeans and a grey jacket, while Nabila Natasya was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. Mohammad Syahrul Exlan was in a blue Queenstown Camp shirt and blue shorts.

In an update late Monday, police said Mohammad Syahrul Exlan and Nabila Natasya had been located.

Anyone with information on the missing boy can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said police.

Advertisement