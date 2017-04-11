2 programmes to tackle manpower crunch in early childhood sector introduced

SINGAPORE: To address the manpower crunch in the early childhood education sector, two new programmes have been introduced - one targeted at early childhood operators and the other for job seekers.



This was announced on Tuesday (Apr 11) by Minister of State for Manpower Teo Ser Luck at a conference organised by Workforce Singapore (WSG) and the Association of Early Childhood and Training Services (ASSETS). Both organisations had a hand in developing the programmes, along with the Association for Early Childhood Educators (Singapore).

For early childhood operators, they can tap on the 12-month Progressive HR Practices Early Adopter Programme, under which consultants in human resources (HR) will help them identify gaps in their HR practices, as well as train principals and staff to implement a good workplace culture.

More than 20 operators have signed up for the programme since it was introduced in February, benefiting 2,800 employees in their preschools, said WSG and ASSETS in a joint news release, adding that they hope to reach out to about 100 early childhood operators in the next two years.

One such operator is Zee Schoolhouse which runs four childcare centres in Singapore. "Many operators including ourselves are experiencing a manpower crunch," said its director Peh Li Lin. "By embarking on the programme, we can learn how to recruit and select the right people whose values are aligned to our organisation."

The other initiative, the SkillsFuture Career Advisors Programme, aims to build a pool of industry professionals as career advisers for job seekers interested in joining the sector.

To date, 24 professionals, comprising centre leaders, pre-school teachers and curriculum specialists, have volunteered their time as career advisers. This will "help job seekers make better-informed career decisions about joining the sector, and minimise mismatches in their job search," said WSG and ASSETS.

The early childhood sector current employs about 16,000 professionals, including principals, teachers and educarers. It is estimated that another 4,000 more educators are needed by 2020 to meet the demand for childcare places.