2 residential sites launched in Queenstown, Hougang

SINGAPORE: Two residential sites in the Queenstown and Hougang areas were launched for sale by public tender on Thursday (Apr 20), said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

The land parcels at Stirling Road and Lorong 1 Realty Park - both with 99-year lease periods - will potentially yield about 1,160 residential units, according to the agency.

The 21,109.5-sqm Stirling Road site, estimated to yield 1,110 housing units, was first put up for sale on the Government's Reserve List in March 2010. On Apr 10 this year, URA announced it had received an application from a developer for the site to be put up for public tender. The developer committed to a bid price of at least S$685.25 million in the tender, the authority said.

Meanwhile, URA said the 13,398.6-sqm Lorong 1 Realty Park land parcel - estimated to yield 50 housing units - was released for sale via the Confirmed List of the 1st half 2017 Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme.

The tender for the site at Stirling Road will close at noon on May 18, while the tender for the Lorong 1 Realty Park land parcel will close at the same time on Jun 1.