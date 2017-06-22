2 retailers fined for selling illegally modified e-bikes

SINGAPORE: Two retailers were fined S$1,000 each for selling illegally modified electric bicycles, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday (Jun 22).

The e-bikes were illegally modified with throttles that enabled the bikes to reach speeds exceeding 35km/h without the rider having to pedal, LTA said in a news release.

It identified the two retailers as Lim Geok Kay of Teck Bee Brothers Company at 220 Syed Alwi Road and Chia Thuang Chiew of CPP Trading at Block 731 Yishun Street 72.

While electric bicycles are currently allowed on public roads, throttles are not allowed as it allows the bicycle to function like a motorcycle, which requires the rider to have a licence, LTA said.

(Infographic: LTA)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The throttle feature can also be misused, allowing the bicycle to travel faster than 25km/h without pedalling, LTA said, adding that this posed a safety hazard.

The Road Traffic Act was amended earlier this year so that a person could be charged in court for selling a non-compliant electric bicycle, or illegally modifying it for use.



First offenders could be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up to three months or both. Repeat offenders could be fined up to S$1,000, jailed up to six months or both.

LTA also urged members of the public who spot illegally modified electric bicycles to alert the authorities at 1800-CALL-LTA (1800-2255-582) or by emailing feedback@lta.gov.sg.