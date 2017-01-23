2 sent to hospital after fire breaks out at Sago Lane

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a residential unit at Sago Lane in the early hours of Monday (Jan 23), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said, adding that two people were conveyed to hospital after they suffered smoke inhalation.

The two - a female in her 80s and a male in his 50s - were occupants of the affected unit, SCDF added.

About 15 residents from the upper floors had self-evacuated before SCDF's arrival, with the firefighters subsequently extinguishing the fire in the unit's kitchen.

The SCDF said it received multiple calls at 5am reporting a fire at Block 4, Sago Lane. Two fire engines, two red rhinos, an ambulance and a support vehicle were dispatched to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, it added.