2 siblings charged for corruption offences involving S$2.2m in bribes

SINGAPORE: Two Singaporean siblings were on Thursday (Jun 29) charged in court for corruption and bribery offences involving a sum of about S$2.2 million.

Judy Teo Suya Bik, 65, is accused of receiving about S$2.2 million (11.1 million yuan) in Shanghai as a reward for helping two transportation companies secure contracts with the company her brother worked at, and then getting her brother to buy her a flat with part of the money.

Ms Teo was charged with 50 counts of corruptly obtaining gratification from Shanghai Long-Distance Transportation and Feili International Transport over a period of about three years, as a reward for helping them secure contracts with Seagate Technology International.

She allegedly provided confidential information to the two companies which she had obtained from her brother Henry Teo who was the senior director of logistics at Seagate at the time.

Ms Teo is accused of then asking her brother to buy a condominium unit near Bukit Batok for about S$703,000 with part of the money she got from the two companies.

She was charged with one count of abetment by getting her brother to buy the flat on her behalf using the benefits from criminal conduct.

Her brother Henry Teo, 68, was charged with 50 counts of abetting the commission of an offence by conspiring with his sister to get the bribes.

He was also charged with a further count of being involved with helping his sister use money obtained illegally to buy the condominium unit.

If convicted, the siblings could each face a fine not exceeding S$100,000, imprisonment for up to five years, or both, for each charge of corruptly obtaining gratification or abetting it.

For abetting someone to use the benefits of criminal conduct, Ms Teo could face a fine not exceeding S$500,000, imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both, if convicted. Her brother faces the same penalties if convicted of concerning himself in an arrangement where benefits from criminal conduct were used.