2 Singaporeans among those who died in Johor bus crash

SINGAPORE: Two Singaporeans were among the 14 killed when an express bus plunged into a six-metre-deep ravine 137km of the North-South Highway near Jalan Kangkar Senangah Pagoh on Saturday (Dec 24).

The two women, Ms Au Poi Kiew and Ms Hamimah binte Mammu, were among the 30 that had been on the bus, which Muar police chief ACP Azman Ayob said left Johor Bahru's Larkin Bus Station at 2am for Kuala Lumpur.

Sixteen people emerged from the crash injured, six of them Singaporeans. They were sent to the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar for treatment.

At around 8pm on Saturday evening, the hospital confirmed that the injured Singaporeans, who suffered mainly fractures and were in stable condition, were still receiving treatment.

ACP Azman said he believed the speeding bus later plunged into a ravine and crashed into a concrete barrier of the tunnel at Kampung Jayo.

President Tony Tan Keng Yam also expressed sadness over the incident in a Facebook post on Saturday night.

An emailed statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore said: "We are saddened by the tragic bus accident. The Singapore Consulate-General in Johor Bahru is in close contact with the Johor authorities."



"Our Consul-General and MFA officers are at the hospital in Muar to assist affected Singaporeans and their next-of-kin," the statement added.