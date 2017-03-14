2 smoking shelters to be built on Orchard Road by mid-April

SINGAPORE: Authorities are planning to build two smoking shelters on the streets of Orchard road by mid-April as part of a study to find out how effective these structures are in encouraging smokers to light up away from crowds.

According to a government tender, these shelters will be constructed outside Far East Plaza and Orchard Towers.

These two locations were picked from five designated smoking areas in Orchard as they have a higher concentration of smokers, authorities said.

While smokers are not penalised if they light up outside such areas, they are required to comply with other laws such as not smoking within five metres of a building's entrance or a bus stop.

Smokers Channel NewsAsia spoke to said the shelters could make the smoking zones more visible, as the white markings on the ground indicating existing designated smoking areas are too subtle.

The shelters could also minimise littering, they said. "Whenever we smoke, there is a place to throw (our cigarette butts)," said security guard Jamaluddin Matsoi. "We get a lot of foreigners coming here, so it is better for us to keep the city nice."

"A GOOD APPROACH"

Prof Chia Kee Seng, Dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore (NUS) said the initiative was a "good approach".



"The main thing about a designated smoking area is to prevent secondhand smoke for bystanders," said Prof Chia. "How you are going to implement it is a question of firstly, being fair to the group of people who are currently smokers. Secondly to be able to do it in a way that is logistically less cumbersome," he added.

Twin-bin cigarette canisters will also be set up within the Orchard shelters by August. They will be used as a polling box for smokers to respond to questions which will changed on a regular basis.

A similar initiative has been launched at Nee Soon South which now has 50 designated smoking points.

Member of Parliament for Nee Soon GRC Lee Bee Wah said that the community initiated smoke-free zones in Singapore have received "good feedback".

"For non-smokers, they don't have to endure the secondhand smoke because in the past there were residents who smoke in the void deck and along the corridor. Now we see more residents use the designated smoking points," she said.