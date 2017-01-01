2-storey complex to replace fire-ravaged Jurong West market

SINGAPORE: Residents at Jurong West St 41 can expect a new two-storey complex, which will house a market and eldercare facilities, to be built in two years' time. This was announced by MP of Jurong GRC, Ang Wei Neng at the official opening of a temporary market in front of Blk 495 on Sunday (Jan 1).



The temporary market houses stalls which had been ravaged by a fire set off by an arsonist last October. Mr Ang had previously said the temporary market would be ready by Chinese New Year at the end of January.



On Sunday, Mr Ang said the first floor of the new complex will be about the same size as the previous wet market and eating house, while the second storey will have social communal facilities such as a senior care centre.







Jurong GRC MPs Desmond Lee, Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Ang Wei Neng at the opening of the temporary market (Photo: Chan Luo Er)

The complex is expected to cost about S$6.2 million and will be fully funded by the Government. Construction is targeted to begin in mid-2017 and to be completed by the end of December 2018. It will be situated on the site of the previous wet market at Blk 493 which had to be torn down after extensive fire damage.