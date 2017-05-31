2 suspects arrested for making purchases worth S$45,000 using stolen credit card details

SINGAPORE: A man and a woman were arrested on Tuesday (May 30) for allegedly making purchases amounting to about S$45,000 since February this year using stolen credit card details.

Police said in its press release on Wednesday that they received a report on May 16 stating that credit card details believed to have been stolen were used to make online purchases. The suspects' identities were established and they were arrested along Scotts Road.

Preliminary investigations show that the suspects are involved in more than 90 cases of using stolen credit card details to make purchases - both online and in retail shops.

They will be charged in court on Wednesday. If convicted of abetment of cheating by conspiracy, they each face a jail term of up to 10 years as well as a fine.