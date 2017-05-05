2 suspects arrested for sending threatening letters to PM Lee, DPM Tharman

SINGAPORE: Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly sending threatening letters and hell notes to several people.



According to the press release on Friday (May 5), police received multiple reports of threatening letters and hell notes that were sent to several people, including political office holders and a reporter, pertaining to the closure of Sungei Road flea market.

Channel NewsAsia understands Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam were among the political office holders targeted.

The two suspects, aged 18 and 53, were arrested on May 4 after police established their identities. Following their arrests, several handwritten letters, mobile phones, laptop, envelopes and hell notes were seized.



TODAY reported on Apr 29 that a copy of a handwritten letter, addressed to PM Lee Hsien Loong and other MPs, was sent to them to express anger over the closing of the Sungei Road flea market. The letter reportedly said: "Don't forget the 200 people and supporters. We only ask for this place. That's not much."

Police said investigations are ongoing.

If convicted of criminal intimation by an anonymous communication, the suspects are each liable for jail of up to two years. In addition, they are also liable to punishment under Section 506, or punishment for criminal intimidation, of up to two years in jail, a fine, or both.