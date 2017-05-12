2 women arrested for vice activities in Yishun

SINGAPORE: Two women, aged 31 and 33, have been arrested in Yishun for their alleged involvement in vice activities, police said in a news release on Friday (May 12).

The women were arrested in a residential unit along Yishun Ave 9 on Thursday after police, acting on information received, conducted a check of the unit. Investigations are ongoing.

Under the Women's Charter, anyone convicted of being the tenant, occupier or person in charge of a brothel face a fine of up to S$10,000, a maximum jail term of five years, or both.



"Owners whose residential units have been rented out or leased are advised to conduct regular checks and report any illegal activities happening in their units to the police," the release stated.

In addition, police warn that those who knowingly live wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person - for instance, receiving rental earnings from prostitutes - could be jailed for up to five years or fined up to S$10,000, if convicted.



