2 women who abandoned pet dogs fined, barred from owning animals

SINGAPORE: Two women who separately abandoned pet dogs were each fined and issued with six-month disqualification orders, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said on Wednesday (Aug 16).

The disqualification orders prevent Tan Lee Cheng, 46, and Lu Mei Hua, 43, from owning any animal during the six-month period.

Tan was fined S$4,000 for abandoning her son's pet Jack Russell terrier, Galgal, AVA said in a media release.

A member of the public alerted AVA after the dog was seen wandering near Gangsa Road and Lompang Road in September last year.

Investigators found that Tan abandoned the pet as "her son was unable to care for the dog", which he had adopted from a friend in mid-2016, AVA said.

Galgal was handed over to an animal welfare group and later died due to underlying medical conditions.

More recently, AVA received a tip-off in February this year that Lu had abandoned her toy poodle, Yoyo, at a void deck in Ang Mo Kio.

Lu admitted she had told her domestic helper to release Yoyo after it bit her daughter’s finger. AVA also found that Lu had not licensed her pet dog.

She was fined S$3,500 for pet abandonment and for keeping an unlicensed dog.

Yoyo was cared for by a fosterer while the investigations were ongoing and has since been rehomed, the authority said.

In its media release, AVA said that it investigates all feedback on pet abandonment and will take enforcement action where necessary.

Those who abandon their pets could be fined up to S$10,000 and jailed up to 12 months on their first conviction.