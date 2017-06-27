2 workers injured in Tuas factory fire in 'very critical condition': Migrant Workers' Centre

SINGAPORE: The two workers who suffered burns in a fire which broke out at a Tuas factory on Saturday (Jun 24) are in a very critical condition.



A 27-year-old from Shandong sustained burns to 66 per cent of his body, while a 39-year-old from Jiangsu in China suffered 90 per cent burns. They are both in the Intensive Care Unit at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Giving this update on Tuesday, chairman of the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) Yeo Guat Kwang said: "SGH’s latest update on both workers’ conditions showed that they remain in very critical condition ... We understand that the SGH doctors and staff are working tirelessly to treat their most life-threatening injuries."

The fire at 28 Tuas Avenue 10 started at about 4pm, and was extinguished at around 5.30pm. Video of the incident showed thick smoke rising in the sky, and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the fire involved plastic material and scrap metal.



The two workers were the only casualties.

Mr Yeo said the MWC has contacted their company, which has indicated that it is committed to ensuring that they receive the necessary care.



"In this respect, the employer must sign on the hospital’s Letter of Guarantee as well as file the Accident Report and Work Injury Compensation Claims for both workers," said Mr Yeo, adding that the MWC will continue to monitor the employer’s compliance with these areas.



The centre has also been in touch with the Chinese Embassy. Mr Yeo said arrangements are being made for the family of both workers to travel to Singapore.