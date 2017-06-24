2 workers suffer burns in Tuas factory fire

SINGAPORE: Two people were injured in a fire which broke out at a factory in Tuas on Saturday afternoon (Jun 24).

Video of the incident showed thick plumes of black smoke rising into the sky and multiple fire engines at the scene. The fire started at around 4pm and workers were reportedly evacuated.

Eight water jets, one unmanned firefighting machine and one aerial firefighting platform were deployed to the scene, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a Facebook post.

The fire at 28 Tuas Avenue 10 was extinguished at about 5.30pm, and two workers from the warehouse were taken to Singapore General Hospital for burn injuries.

"When SCDF arrived, the fire had fully engulfed the warehouse area of the premise(s), affecting an area about 20 metres by 20 metres," Colonel Michael Chua, commander of the 4th SCDF Division, told Channel NewsAsia.

He added that the fire involved "plastic material and scrap metal," and that SCDF had managed to contain the fire within one hour.

Eighty firefighters and 21 emergency vehicles were involved in the operation, SCDF said in a Facebook update at about 7.40pm.

It added that "damping down" operations - applying water to wet burnt surfaces to prevent the fire from rekindling - were in progress.

A worker from the neighbouring Singatac Engineering building told Channel NewsAsia that Singatac employees had been pouring water on their side of the road so that the fire would not spread to their compound.

This is the latest fire to break out at a factory in the area this year. In February, it took firefighters four hours to put out a massive fire involving chemical waste and flammable materials at Eco Special Waste Management.

Earlier this month, two SCDF officers were taken to hospital after fighting a fire at the building of Greenway Environmental.

