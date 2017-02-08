2 years' jail, caning for man who attempted to rob elderly victim

SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to two years and three months’ jail, as well as six strokes of the cane for attempting to rob an elderly man who left a bank with S$10,000 in cash.



Abdul Fattah Zahit had also rained punches on his victim, stopping only when a passerby intervened.



He pleaded guilty on Wednesday (Feb 8) to a charge of attempted robbery, reduced from a more serious charge of causing hurt while committing robbery.

On Aug 29 last year, Abdul Fattah entered a Maybank branch at Tampines Street 11 at about 9.40am, as seen on CCTV footage. He was issued a queue number and loitered by the entrance before taking a seat in the waiting area.



However, when his queue number was called, Abdul Fattah claimed he was waiting for his wife and would have to miss his turn.

Shortly after 10am, he spotted 59-year-old Lum Pak Yuen collecting S$10,000 in cash from a teller, which Mr Lum placed in his front pocket before leaving the bank.



Abdul Fattah followed the unsuspecting victim for a short distance before he sprang into action. He punched Mr Lum in the back and attempted to reach for the cash. Mr Lum put up a struggle and covered his pocket where the money was, even when he was knocked to the ground, punched and kicked.



Abdul Fattah fled empty-handed when a passerby intervened. He was identified and arrested eight hours later.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Zhou Yihong said Abdul Fattah’s actions that morning showed he had “obviously” planned to steal from “an easy target”. Mr Lum suffered cuts and abrasions all over his body, including on his forehead and face.

For attempted robbery, Abdul Fattah could have faced up to seven years in jail and at least six strokes of the cane.