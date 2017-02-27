2010 Kallang murder: Death sentence and life imprisonment upheld by apex court

SINGAPORE: The Court of Appeal on Monday (Feb 27) upheld the sentences of the two Malaysians who were convicted over the "vicious, savage" murder of a construction worker in the 2010 Kallang slashings.



Micheal Garing, 28, was handed the death penalty while his accomplice, 38-year-old Tony Imba, was sentenced to life imprisonment and 24 strokes of the cane.

The men were part of a gang of four from Sarawak who went on a seven-hour robbery spree that started late at night on May 29, 2010, killing Indian national Shanmuganathan Dillidurai and injuring three others.

Mr Dillidurai was cycling on the footpath along Kallang Road when he was attacked by Micheal and Tony, and their accomplices Hairee Landak and Donny Meluda.

Tony knocked Mr Dillidurai off his bicycle and Micheal, armed with a 58cm-long parang, slit the man’s throat and cut off his left hand. The victim, whose wallet was taken by the attackers, also suffered a skull fracture and deep wounds on his back and left forearm.



“In our judgement, (Micheal) did act in blatant disregard for human life in the attack on the deceased,” Judge of Appeal Chao Hick Tin wrote on behalf of the apex court which also included Judges of Appeal Andrew Phang and Judith Prakash.



In dismissing the appeal, the apex court described the assault on Mr Dillidurai as "vicious, savage". The Judges of Appeal said: "The sheer brutality exhibited by (Micheal) warrants the imposition of the death penalty – it seems to us that (he) attacked the deceased in a totally savage and merciless manner as though he were attacking a hunted prey."



Micheal will be hanged unless he is granted clemency by the President.



The court also dismissed an appeal relating to Tony’s case. The prosecution had argued that he should be sentenced to death, instead of life imprisonment and caning.



“We are not satisfied that (Tony’s) culpability is sufficient to warrant the imposition of the death penalty,” the Judges of Appeal said. “Although we should add that our decision in this regard rests on a very fine balance.”

The three other victims, who were robbed of their mobile phones and wallets that night, suffered serious injuries.



The first victim had multiple deep slash wounds and fractures, including a skull fracture from being hit on the head with a brick. The second victim suffered a deep laceration which almost severed his spinal cord, while the third victim had five fingers amputated.



The other attacker, Hairee, pleaded guilty to three charges of armed robbery with hurt and was sentenced to 33 years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane in 2010.



The fourth member of the gang, Donny, was arrested last month after six years on the run. His case is being dealt with.