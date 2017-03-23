2016 was warmest year on record for Singapore: MSS

SINGAPORE: Last year was the warmest on record for Singapore, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) announced on Thursday (Mar 23), breaking the previous joint record set in the years 2015, 1998 and 1997.

2016 saw an annual mean temperature of 28.4°C, exceeding the climatological average by 0.9°C, MSS stated in its Annual Climate Assessment Report.

Eight of Singapore’s 10 warmest years have occurred in the current 21st century, with all the 10 warmest years occuring since 1997, consistent with ongoing global warming, MSS said.

January, April and August set new records for being the warmest of each month in Singapore's history. In addition, May and December 2016 were the second warmest May (after May 1998) and December (after December 2015).