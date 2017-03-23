2016 was warmest year on record for Singapore: MSS

SINGAPORE: Last year was the warmest on record for Singapore, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) announced on Thursday (Mar 23), breaking the previous joint record set in the years 2015, 1998 and 1997.

2016 saw an annual mean temperature of 28.4°C, exceeding the climatological average by 0.9°C, MSS stated in its Annual Climate Assessment Report.

Eight of Singapore’s 10 warmest years have occurred in the current 21st century, with all the 10 warmest years occurring since 1997, consistent with ongoing global warming, MSS said.

January, April and August set new records for being the warmest of each month in Singapore's history. In addition, May and December 2016 were the second warmest May (after May 1998) and December (after December 2015).

EL NINO A FACTOR

In addition to ongoing global warming, natural climate variability also played a major part in these record warm years, with all the years connected to El Nino events, said MSS.

A strong El Nino emerged in the second half of 2015 and started to decline in early 2016. According to MSS it had a significant impact on temperature and rainfall across Singapore and the surrounding region, which experienced hot and dry weather spells in March and April 2016.

El Nino is a recurring climate pattern caused by interactions between the atmosphere and the ocean in the tropical Pacific. During El Nino, the central-eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean is warmer than usual, leading to drier and warmer conditions especially during the June to October period over Southeast Asia.

The second half of 2017 also saw a high frequency of Sumatra squalls, which brought moderate to heavy thundery showers and gusty winds to Singapore, according to the MSS report.

El Nino gave way to its reverse, La Nina, in the second half of 2016, resulting in wetter conditions over the region, it added.