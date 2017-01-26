2017 Joint Admissions Exercise posting results to be released next Thursday

SINGAPORE: The posting results for the 2017 Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) will be released next Thursday (Feb 2) at 9am, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Thursday.

JAE applicants can obtain their posting results through the JAE Internet System (JAE-IS) or via SMS, added MOE.

Students posted to a junior college (JC) or the Millennia Institute (MI) should report to the institutions at 7.30am on Friday, MOE said. Applicants posted to a polytechnic or Institute of Technical Education (ITE) course will receive further instructions via an enrolment package from the respective institutions by mail.

STUDENTS WHO WISH TO APPEAL

MOE advised those who wish to appeal for a transfer to another JC or to MI to directly approach the institution of their choice. The JC has the discretion to consider the application if it has available vacancies and the student meets its course cut-off point for this year’s exercise. Applicants who wish to appeal for a transfer to MI should approach MI directly, MOE said.

Students who wish to appeal for a place in a polytechnic diploma course or another diploma course should do so via the Polytechnic JAE appeal system, from Feb 2 at 9am to Feb 6 at 4pm.

The outcome of the JAE appeals will be released through the Polytechnic JAE appeals website on Thursday (Feb 9) at 2pm. Successful applicants are required to accept the offer by Feb 15, said MOE.

Applicants who wish to appeal for a place in the ITE can do so at its website, from 9am on Feb 2 to 11.59pm on Feb 8. The outcome of the appeals will be available at another ITE portal from 9am on Feb 20. Successful applicants are required to accept the offer by Feb 23, MOE said.