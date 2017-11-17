2017 PSLE results will be released next Friday

SINGAPORE: The results of the 2017 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) will be released next Friday (Nov 24), the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced.

Students may obtain their results slips from their respective primary schools from 11am onwards, it said in a news release on Friday (Nov 17).

Eligible students will receive option forms to select their secondary schools when they collect the results slips. They can submit their options online via the Secondary One Internet System (S1-IS), which will be accessible from 11am on Nov 24 to 3pm on Nov 30 through the MOE S1 Posting website.

"Students, in discussion with their parents, are advised to first consider their secondary school choices, decide on these choices and complete the option form before logging on to the S1-IS," MOE said, explaining that this will help to facilitate the smooth completion of their online submission.

Alternatively, the option form can be submitted through the student’s primary school during the following timeslots: 11am to 3.00pm on Nov 24; and 9am to 3pm from Nov 27-30.

MOE added that the posting results will be released on Dec 21 and can be accessed via SMS, the S1-IS system and at the student's primary school. Students are to report on Dec 22 at 8.30am at the secondary schools they are posted to, it added.



Advertisement

Advertisement

APPLYING TO CREST, SPECTRA SECONDARY SCHOOLS



The ministry also said students who are eligible for the Normal (Technical) course and interested to study in Crest Secondary or Spectra Secondary schools should apply directly to them from 11am on Nov 24 until 12pm on Nov 28.

These students are still required to indicate their choices for other secondary schools under the S1 Posting Exercise, to ensure that those who are not admitted into Crest or Spectra can be posted to another school of their choice in a timely and seamless manner, MOE said.

It said students successfully admitted into Crest or Spectra will be informed by the schools via mail and SMS by Dec 14.

The two schools offer an alternative educational pathway for students eligible for the Normal (Technical) course, and offer a "customised whole-school approach with a skills-based and practice-oriented curriculum" that prepares students for subsequent studies in the Institute for Technical Education (ITE), the ministry said.