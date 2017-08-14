2018 school year to start on Jan 2, end on Nov 16

SINGAPORE: The 2018 school year for all primary and secondary schools under the Ministry of Education (MOE) will start on Tuesday, Jan 2, and end on Friday, Nov 16, the ministry announced on Monday (Aug 14).

Students in their first year at junior colleges and at the Millennia Institute will start on Friday, Feb 2, while the rest of the students at these institutions will start school on Monday, Jan 8.

The school holiday periods are as follows:



In addition, there will be four scheduled school holidays in 2018:

