21-year-old jailed, caned for robbing taxi driver at knifepoint

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old man was on Tuesday (May 30) jailed for three years and three months for robbing a taxi driver of his cash and mobile phone. The man was also sentenced to 12 strokes of the cane.

Lew Wei Keong pleaded guilty to one charge of robbing the 64-year-old taxi driver of S$80 and a Samsung Note 4 mobile phone worth S$300 on Nov 29, 2016.

On Nov 29, 2016, Lew boarded the man’s taxi at around 2am and asked to be taken to Bishan Stadium, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Zulhafni Zulkeflee.



When they arrived, Lew grabbed the driver's neck and brandished a knife with a 10cm blade, putting the knife against the victim’s neck.

He warned the cabby not to struggle, and to surrender his cash and mobile phone. Out of fear, the driver complied.

Lew fled on foot. He threw the phone cover and SIM card away, and sold the mobile phone at a second-hand mobile phone shop in Bishan for S$150.

Police traced Lew based on his particulars from the shop he sold the stolen mobile phone to, and arrested him on Dec 30, 2016. The items were not recovered.

Lew also admitted to another charge of robbing a 34-year-old man of his wallet with S$75 cash on Dec 1, 2016.

District Judge Lim Tse Haw noted that if not for his clean record and “relatively young age”, a much heavier sentence would have been imposed.



He added that, in future, should Lew re-offend, a “much heavier sentence” would be expected.

Lew could have been jailed for up to 14 years for committing robbery between 7pm and 7am, and sentenced to 12 strokes of the cane.