22 people with disabilities among those awarded SkillsFuture Study Awards

SINGAPORE: Twenty-two people with disabilities and two disability employment professionals were on Tuesday (May 30) awarded SkillsFuture Study Awards amounting to S$120,000.

The award will help them acquire new skills through a variety of training opportunities, including professional training courses, specialist diplomas, as well as Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees, said SG Enable, the agency dedicated to supporting people with disabilities and building an inclusive society.

The two categories awarded on Tuesday - one for persons with disabilities, the other for disability employment professionals - were launched by SG Enable last September. The recipients are the first batch to be awarded.

“I am heartened to see the commitment to upskilling demonstrated by the persons with disabilities and the disability employment professionals who have received the SkillsFuture Study Awards," Ms Ku Geok Boon, SG Enable CEO said.



"I hope more people will step forward to join us in this journey of lifelong learning.”

