23 cases of overcharging by doctors in last 2 years: MOH

SINGAPORE: Twenty-three cases of medical bill-related feedback specific to overcharging were recorded over the past two years, Minister of State for the Ministry of Health (MOH) Dr Lam Pin Min revealed in Parliament on Tue (Feb 28).

Of these 23 cases, about 90 per cent were related to private medical institutions. In total, from data collected in the last two years, there was an average of about 160 cases of bill-related feedback from both public and private medical institutions, said Dr Lam.

He was responding to a question by Member of Parliament (MP) Lee Bee Wah asking for the number of reports of excessive charging by doctors in private practice in the past five years. Dr Lam said MOH was unable to accurately compare year-on-year figures over the past five years “due to changes in the data collection system and classification of bill-related feedback”.

“Doctors are ethically responsible for charging fair and reasonable fees to their patients,” he earlier noted. “The Singapore Medical Council’s Ethical Code and Ethical Guidelines requires doctors to charge reasonably and ensure that their fees are transparent and made known to patients in advance.”

“The SMC can take disciplinary action against errant doctors who do not meet these requirements, and has done so before.”

Dr Lam said MOH was working with healthcare providers to improve fee transparency - for instance by publishing Total Hospital Bill data for common conditions and Total Operation Fees for common surgical procedures for both public and private hospitals.

MOH also requires all hospitals to provide patients with financial counselling upon admission.

“In the outpatient setting, MOH requires all GP and dental clinics under the Community Health Assist Scheme scheme to issue itemised bills to CHAS patients, from January this year,” added Dr Lam. “MOH is also studying the recommendations from the Health Insurance Task Force relating to overcharging.”

“Each of us have to play our part to keep our healthcare costs sustainable, while ensuring that patients continue to have access to good quality and appropriate healthcare.”